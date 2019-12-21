-
Aid reaches rebel-held area of Sudan for first time in years
Aid has reached a remote rebel-held area of Sudan for the first time in nearly nine years.
The welcome arrival of food and other essentials coincides with talks to end years of fighting.
Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from the state of Blue Nile.
