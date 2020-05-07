Air France-KLM to start job cuts discussions with unions amid 2 billion-euro Covid-19 pandemic loss

Arline company Air France-KLM is expected to start discussing job cuts with unions after it reported losses of almost 2 billion euros in the first quarter of 2020. The Franco-Dutch airline has ground the vast majority of its Air France flights because of the coronavirus pandemic, as the sector has suffered major blows. It secured close to 10 billion euros in emergency loans from the French and Dutch governments in order to survive. “The picture at Air France is surely very grim”, France 24’s business editor Stephen Carroll explains.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en