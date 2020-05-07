Air France warns of job cuts as Covid-19 losses mount

Air France-KLM’s Chief Executive Ben Smith has said he will begin discussions with unions in June over cutting jobs at the airline group. The company reported net losses of €1.8 billion in the first three months of the year and said it would operate only 20 percent of its flights between July and September. Also today, the Bank of England has warned of the worst recession on record for the UK economy this year, with GDP expected to shrink by 14 percent.

