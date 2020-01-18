Matches at the Australian Open may be suspended if air pollution from the recent wildfires poses a risk to the players’ health.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/18/air-pollution-from-wildfires-threaten-australian-open-tennis-matches

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live