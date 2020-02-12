-
Airbnb on UN list of companies tied to illegal Israeli settlements
Palestinians have welcomed a United Nations report on companies with business ties to illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
In a statement, the UN said it had identified 112 business entities with reasonable grounds to conclude they have ties with Israeli settlements.
Among these was the US-based home-renting company Airbnb.
In 2018, Airbnb said it would remove listings in the West Bank, where Israel has built more than 200 settlements.
Omar Awadallah, the head of public administration for UN human rights organisations at the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, talks to Al Jazeera.
