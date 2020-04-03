Al Jazeera asks Trump if US will help Iran face COVID-19

The war against the coronavirus pandemic is a life-and-death fight for nations.

But Iran is waging it with an economy badly crippled by United States sanctions that have left Tehran bereft of financial resources to mount an effective public health response.

Al Jazeera’s White House Correspondent Kimberly Halkett asks President Trump whether he will support Iranians as they struggle with the coronavirus.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Trump #COVID19