Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya

A Kenyan military base, also used by US forces, has come under attack in Lamu County.

The al-Shabab armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack on Camp Simba

A government official said the attack took place before dawn, there is no official word yet on casualties among Kenyan or US troops.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa joins us live from Nairobi, Kenya.

Matt Bryden, strategic adviser at political think-tank Sahan, joins Al Jazeera from Nairobi to discuss the latest updates.

