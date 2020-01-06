Al-Shabab militia storms US base in Kenya, killing three Americans | DW News

Three Americans have died in an attack on a US military base in the southern coastal region of Kenya. Islamist militants from the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab group stormed Camp Simba’s Manda Bay Airfield in the country’s Lamu region on Sunday, a base used by US and Kenyan forces. Authorities say five attackers were also killed in what’s believed to be the first assault by the al-Shabab group on US forces in Kenya.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle