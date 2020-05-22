Alan Carr traumatised under farm lockdown! – The Graham Norton Show – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Alan Carr expected life on a farm to be more like Snow White than septic teats.

Joining Graham on his the virtual sofa this week are pop superstar Katy Perry, American Office star Steve Carell, promoting new Netflix series Space Force, Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson, starring in romantic comedy The High Note and comedian Alan Carr, talking about his Epic Gameshow series.

The Graham Norton Show | Series 27 Episode 7 | BBC

