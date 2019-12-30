Alaska’s healthcare in dire state amid Medicaid budget cuts

Getting basic medical care in Alaska can be a big problem, as most communities are not well-connected by roads.

The local government’s Medicaid programme does assist with costs, but budget cuts are putting patients’ lives at risk.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from the village of Newtok.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Alaska #Medicaid