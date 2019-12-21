Albania: Western Balkan leaders pledge closer ties after Tirana talks

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, North Macedonia PM Zoran Zaev, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Montenegro’s President Milo Djukanovic met in Tirana on Saturday to discuss progress of the regional cooperation.

“We are here to erect the bridge between the past and the future — a past which divides us, and a future which unites us. And I’m deeply convinced that this entire process is in full accordance with the desire expressed by each of our countries, and with the actions of each of our countries, to become a part of the European family,” said Edi Rama, the Albanian Prime Minister.

Serbia’s Vucic said that on 23 December their parliament would vote in favour of donating “a big and significant amount of money” towards the earthquake victims in Durres and Thumane as well as other places in Albania.

It’s been the leaders’ third meeting in three months in attempt to beef up regional cooperation and efforts to join the European Union.

