Alexei Navalny in Berlin after suspected poisoning in Russia | DW News
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in a hospital in Germany, receiving treatment following a suspected poisoning. After landing at the airport on a flight from Siberia chartered by a Berlin NGO, Navalny was taken in a convoy to the Charité hospital, one of Germany’s top clinics. The transfer took place under heavy security, after a tug of war between Russian doctors and Navalny’s wife and supporters, fearing for his life. Navalny collapsed and lost consciousness after drinking tea two days ago. His supporters say they believe he was deliberately poisoned.
