Algeria: Activist Samir Belarbi released as protests enter 51st week

Thousands of Algerian protesters celebrated as activist Samir Belarbi was released after hours of detention, in Algier on Friday, as anti-government protests entered their 51st week.

Belarbi can be seen marching with demonstrators and posing for photos.

“I think that the purpose of arresting and detaining me, with orders from the [Algerian] leadership, was to prevent me from participating in the uprising,” said Belarbi.

Belarbi, who had spent nearly five months in pre-trial detention, for charges of undermining the national unity, was acquitted on February 3rd, before being arrested again on Friday during the march.

Anti-government protests in Algeria broke out last year, demanding a democratic transition, following a wave of political turmoil in the country, which lasted several months.

