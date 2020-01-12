Algeria: Berbers celebrate 2970 Amazigh New Year

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Amazigh (Berber) communities, North Africa’s indigenous inhabitants, celebrated the Amazigh New Year, also known as Yennayer on Sunday.

Footage filmed in the north Algerian city of Tizi Ouzou shows people celebrating the first day of the year 2970 with festivities showcasing traditional food, music and dance.

Yennayer is the first month of the Berber Year, it means in Amazigh language month-one. Its first day corresponds to the first day of January of the Julian Calendar.

The celebration is widespread in the Berber world; Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, and Tunisia. In 2017, Algeria’s ousted President Abdelaziz Bouteflika decided to recognize Yennayer as a public holiday.

