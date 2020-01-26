-
Algeria: Erdogan touches down in Algiers for talks on Libya
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Algiers on Sunday, for a two-day state visit during which talks will be held on the situation in Libya.
Footage shows the Turkish president descending from his plane while holding hands with his wife, Emine Erdogan.
He was then greeted by his counterpart, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
They later posed for pictures at the presidential palace.
The two leaders are expected to discuss the latest developments in the region and in Libya.
This is Erdogan’s first stop in his three-nation African tour.
