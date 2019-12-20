-
Algeria: Mass protests continue after Tebboune”s inauguration
Thousands took to the streets of Algiers for the 44th consecutive week of anti-government demonstrations on Friday, one day after Abedelmadjid Tebboune was sworn in as the new president of Algeria.
Protesters were filmed marching and chanting against the government and Tebboune and against what they see as the military-backed ruling elite.
On Thursday, Algeria inaugurated Tebboune, 74, as President a week after winning 58.13 per cent of the votes of a widely boycotted election.
Anti-government protests were initially called in February following a wave of political turmoil in the country which lasted several months. Dubbed the ‘Smile Revolution,’ protests began after 82-year-old then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he would be running for a fifth term in office.
While Bouteflika dropped his bid and ultimately resigned in April, protests continued, demanding a complete political overhaul. Tebboune, 74, was also forced to resign and was criticised for his close ties to Bouteflika.
