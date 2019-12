Algeria: Military chief general Gaid Salah dies of heart attack

Algerian state media says the country’s powerful army chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah has died, at a time of bitter political divisions over the military’s dominant role in the major energy exporter. Algerian government radio says he died Monday morning in the military hospital of Algiers after a heart attack at 79 years old. Salah was seen as the main power broker in Algeria, especially since a pro-democracy movement with his backing pushed out the country’s longtime former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April.

