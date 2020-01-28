Algeria: Opposition call for release of jailed activists and end to shale gas

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands took to the streets of Algiers for the 49th consecutive week of anti-governmental protests on Tuesday.

Student activists, massively joined by residents, marched through the capital’s central Boulevard Amirouche holding banners denouncing the shale gas exploitation and its dangers, and called for release of the student activists jailed over their role in protest movement and the main demand of changing the regime.

A protester commenting on the reasons of gathering stressed that the demands “did not change simply because these demands have not been fulfilled” by the authorities.

Opposition street protests exploded last year following a wave of political turmoil in the country, which lasted several months.

Dubbed the ‘Smile Revolution’, mass demonstrations began after 82-year-old then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced that he would be running for a fifth term in office. While Bouteflika dropped his bid and ultimately resigned in April, protests continued with the movement demanding a complete political overhaul.

