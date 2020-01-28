-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Algeria: Opposition call for release of jailed activists and end to shale gas
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Thousands took to the streets of Algiers for the 49th consecutive week of anti-governmental protests on Tuesday.
Student activists, massively joined by residents, marched through the capital’s central Boulevard Amirouche holding banners denouncing the shale gas exploitation and its dangers, and called for release of the student activists jailed over their role in protest movement and the main demand of changing the regime.
A protester commenting on the reasons of gathering stressed that the demands “did not change simply because these demands have not been fulfilled” by the authorities.
Opposition street protests exploded last year following a wave of political turmoil in the country, which lasted several months.
Dubbed the ‘Smile Revolution’, mass demonstrations began after 82-year-old then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced that he would be running for a fifth term in office. While Bouteflika dropped his bid and ultimately resigned in April, protests continued with the movement demanding a complete political overhaul.
Video ID: 20200128-046
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200128-046
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly