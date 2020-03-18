Algeria: Protests banned amid coronavirus outbreak – President Tebboune

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protests in Algeria were banned, as well as any public gatherings along with borders being closed due to the coronavirus epidemic, said Algerian president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune in his televised address to the nation aired on the state TV channel on Tuesday.

“[We’ve decided] to close all land borders with neighboring countries, allowing people to move only in exceptional cases, to stop all flights from and to Algeria except cargo planes which don’t carry travelers,” stated the president.

“[We’ve decided] to ban all demonstrations and marches of all sorts whatever is the reason for it, and to close all public spaces suspected of being a hub for the virus, to stop Friday prayers and to close all mosques,” concluded Tebboune. The country has registered 60 coronavirus cases so far, with 4 deaths, according to the latest data published by the World Health Organisation.

Dubbed the ‘Smile Revolution’, mass demonstrations began more than a year ago after 82-year-old then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced that he would be running for a fifth term in office. While Bouteflika dropped his bid and ultimately resigned in April, protests continued with the movement demanding a complete political overhaul.

