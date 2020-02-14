Algeria protests: One year since anti-gov’t rallies began

Larger than normal Friday protests are expected in Algeria.

Its the first anniversary of the beginning of the mass movement that overthrew Algeria’s longest ruler.

Despite the downfall of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, protesters demand freedom and democracy as well as the removal of who they call “the ruling elite”.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Algeria #Protests