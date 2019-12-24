Algeria: Thousands hit streets of Algiers after death of Army Chief

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of Algerian students marched through the streets of Algiers on Tuesday, as part of ongoing anti-government protests a day after the sudden death of Algerian army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah.

Salah died of a heart attack on Monday, with some fearing that his death may further destabilise the country. Salah’s funeral, which was originally set to be held on Tuesday, was postponed until Wednesday.

Last week, Abdelmadjid Tebboune was sworn in as Algeria’s new president, following an election which the opposition has denounced as illegitimate. Some protesters have dismissed Tebboune’s offer of talks, rejecting his legitimacy as president and what they see as the military-backed ruling elite.

Anti-government protests were initially called in February following a wave of political turmoil in the country, which lasted several months. Dubbed the ‘Smile Revolution’, protests began after 82-year-old then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced that he would be running for a fifth term in office.

While Bouteflika dropped his bid and ultimately resigned in April, protests continued, demanding a complete political overhaul. Tebboune, 74, was also forced to resign and was criticised for his close ties to Bouteflika.

