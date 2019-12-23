Algerian army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah dies

State media said Gaid Salah died of a heart attack on Monday morning in the military hospital of Algiers.

Ahmed Gaid Salah, 79, was seen as Algeria’s de facto strongman since a pro-democracy movement.

Through his backing, he pushed out the country’s longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April.

He played a key role pushing through the December 12 presidential elections in the face of stiff opposition on the streets.

Al Jazeera talks to Amel Boubekeur, a research fellow at the European Council of foreign relations, live from Algiers.

