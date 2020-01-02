-
All creatures great and small accounted for at London zoo stocktake
The challenging task of tallying up around 16,000 animals for the annual stocktake at the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) kept staff at the zoo busy on Thursday.
Journalists were on hand to capture more than 500 different species living at the zoo being audited by the staff.
The zookeepers count everything from a colony of Humboldt penguins to critically endangered Asiatic lions, Pygmy hippos and Bactrian camels, and much more.
ZSL hosts birds, mammals, fish, reptiles and invertebrates and also provides a home to some of the world’s most endangered animals, many of them rescued from the illegal wildlife trade.
The annual audit takes almost a week to complete. The information is shared with other zoos around the world as part of a worldwide conservation breeding programmes for endangered animals.
