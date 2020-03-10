All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus cases surge

Global financial markets tanked, oil prices crashed and Italy extended strict quarantine meadures across the whole country on Monday as the deadly coronavirus disrupted economies and societies across the world.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en