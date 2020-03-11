-
All over so soon? Biden pulls away from Sanders in Democratic primaries
Is it all over so soon? All those months of speculation, that overcrowded field of candidates, the talk of an open convention and then, just ten days after Joe Biden won his first primary in three runs for U-S president, the 77-year old former vice-president can boast what arguably looks like an insurmountable lead, drawing to the polls many who do not usually vote and with all other rivals lining up behind the presumptive Democratic nominee.
