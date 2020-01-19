All-women US-Mexican beer starts flowing at Arizona bar

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A company of all-female brewers released their US-Mexican cross-border ‘Las Hermanas’ (‘the Sisters,’ in Spanish) beer at a bar in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday.

“A lot of hard work went into producing this, especially to collaborate brewing a beer on both sides of the border, in Mexico and here in the US,” said Ayla Kapahi of the Borderlands Brewing Company.

Beer lovers were seen enjoying the 6.5 percent brew at the packed ‘Borderlands’ bar in Tucson. The beer is available on tap and in cans.

“At the end of the day it’s important to highlight women and minorities in such a male-dominated industry, but at the end of the day we’re just brewers, and we just want to be acknowledged as brewers, so we’re excited,” said Kapahi.

Video ID: 20200118-019

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200118-019

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly