Amateur video, American intelligence indicate that plane crash was caused by Iranian missile

“The thing that is clear to us […] is that this plane was not hit by a missile,” said the head of Iran’s national aviation department in a press conference on Friday. An amateur video of the crash and American intelligence seem to contradict the claim. France 24’s Monte Francis reports.

