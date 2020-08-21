-
How Kamala Harris’ VP candidacy is generating excitement in India | DW News - 24 mins ago
-
Amazon fire: Raging blazes raise fears of a repeat of 2019 - 36 mins ago
-
Trump: US to demand restoration of UN sanctions on Iran - 39 mins ago
-
Californian blazes result of climate change, governor says - about 1 hour ago
-
Gloves off as riot police meet Parisian youth in community program - about 1 hour ago
-
UN meets deposed Malian leaders - about 1 hour ago
-
Russia: Navalny’s condition has improved, but remains unstable – Chief doctor of Omsk hospital - about 1 hour ago
-
Iran: Country”s “largest flag” hoisted in Tehran to mark Muharram - about 1 hour ago
-
Russia: Peskov wishes Navalny ‘speedy recovery’ - about 1 hour ago
-
Bulgaria: Protesters shower Interior Ministry with eggs, tomatoes and toilet paper - about 1 hour ago
Amazon fire: Raging blazes raise fears of a repeat of 2019
Fires are once again raging in the Amazon region and experts say the damage could be even worse than last year’s devastation.
That is despite government pledges to avoid a repeat of the 2019 tragedy.
Al Jazeera’s Monica Yanakiew reports from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Brazil #AmazonFire