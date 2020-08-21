Share
0 0 0 0

Amazon fire: Raging blazes raise fears of a repeat of 2019

36 mins ago

Fires are once again raging in the Amazon region and experts say the damage could be even worse than last year’s devastation.
That is despite government pledges to avoid a repeat of the 2019 tragedy.

Al Jazeera’s Monica Yanakiew reports from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Brazil #AmazonFire

Leave a Comment