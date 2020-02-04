Amazon rainforest: Indigenous leaders seek British gov’t support

Indigenous leaders from the Amazon have called on the British government to stand up for their rights.

They have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ban imports of minerals or agricultural products from the Amazon.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports from London.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Amazon #Rainforest