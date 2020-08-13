Ambazonia: How Cameroon’s government is struggling to end separatist endeavours | DW News

In Cameroon, fighting between the military and English-speaking separatists has killed more than 3,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands more. It’s been nearly a year since the country started a national dialogue to address the crisis, but on the ground not much has changed. DW gained exclusive access to the frontline of the fighting. DW correspondent Blaise Eyong travelled with Cameroon government soldiers battling separatists in the anglophone areas which are the worst affected.

An exclusive DW report from Cameroon – on how the country’s military is struggling to end a separatist struggle to create a breakaway state called Ambazonia.

