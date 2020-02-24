-
‘America loves India’: Trump and Modi hail India-US ties
US President Donald Trump addressed a huge rally at a mega cricket stadium on his maiden official visit to India that is big on photo opportunities but likely short on substance.
Trade tensions have grown between the United States and India, the world’s fifth-biggest economy, as Trump’s “America First” drive collides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s protectionist “Make in India” mantra.
While sharing concerns about China and deepening their defence ties, India has bristled at Trump’s offer to mediate in the Kashmir dispute with Pakistan, and at unease in the US over a citizenship law criticised as anti-Muslim.
Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from Ahmedabad.
