Americans to mark Independence Day amid rising coronavirus infections

Tomorrow is the 4th of July, one of the biggest holiday weekends of the year for Americans. And yet, the US is still very deep in this crisis. Are people still planning to venture out and celebrate? And if they do, is there concern about what that will do to the transmission of the disease?

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN

Latests news : http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories

Follow us on our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us