“America’s action without any doubt is an act of state terrorism,” says Zarif

1. SOUNDBITE (Farsi) Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian Foreign Minister: “America’s action without any doubt is an act of state terrorism and violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, it is murdering persons who dedicated their entire lives to fighting tyranny, oppression, terror and extremism. // The pure and holy blood of Qassem Soleimani will definitely make the tree of resistance more robust and make Iranian people more united. It will also make US policies more scandalous and less effective than ever before.”

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en