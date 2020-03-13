Amid economic crisis, Lebanon grapples with COVID-19

The coronavirus has killed at least three people in Lebanon and there are 66 confirmed cases.

The government has announced a far-reaching travel ban – but there are doubts the country can cope with a full outbreak due to an unprecedented economic crisis that has weakened its health system.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

