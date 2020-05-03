Amnesty: Somalia journalists face abusive means of suppression

Somali journalists continue to face arbitrary arrests, physical attacks and censorship.

A recent Amnesty International report says harassment and intimidation of journalists are so deeply entrenched, it makes Somalia one of the most dangerous places to report from.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Adow has more.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Somalia #PressFreedom