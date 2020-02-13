Analysis: Amy Klobuchar a ‘viable candidate’ in 2020 US primary

Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire Democratic primary, bringing the world one step closer to knowing who will run against United States President Donald Trump in November’s elections.

Amy Klobuchar was the only other candidate to win any delegates in New Hampshire.

For more analysis, Al Jazeera has invited Jocelyn Sage Mitchell, an assistant professor teaching comparative and American politics at Northwestern University in Qatar, to the studio.

