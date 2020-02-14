Analysis: Are coronavirus figures from China credible?

Coronavirus has killed at least 1,380 people with nearly all deaths in mainland China.

At least 25 countries have confirmed cases and several nations have evacuated their citizens from Hubei.

Three deaths have been recorded outside mainland China, one in Hong Kong one in the Philippines, and the most recent in Japan.

Stephen Vines is a journalist and author of Hong Kong: China’s New Colony.

He joins us on Skype from Hong Kong.

