Analysis: Did the US just declare ‘war’ against Iran?

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says harsh revenge awaits the “criminals” who killed the commander of its elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

He has called for three days of mourning.

Iran’s National Security Council spokesman Kiwan Khosravi says there will be an emergency meeting to discuss what she called a “criminal attack” that killed Soleimani.

Mohammad Marandi, the head of the American Studies Department at the University of Tehran, said the United States has “declared war” against Iran and Iraq, and “it’s best for Westerners to evacuate countries like UAE and Iraq immediately”.

