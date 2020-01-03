-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Analysis: Did the US just declare ‘war’ against Iran?
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says harsh revenge awaits the “criminals” who killed the commander of its elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.
He has called for three days of mourning.
Iran’s National Security Council spokesman Kiwan Khosravi says there will be an emergency meeting to discuss what she called a “criminal attack” that killed Soleimani.
Mohammad Marandi, the head of the American Studies Department at the University of Tehran, said the United States has “declared war” against Iran and Iraq, and “it’s best for Westerners to evacuate countries like UAE and Iraq immediately”.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Iran #QassemSoleimani #US-IranTensions