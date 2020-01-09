-
Analysis: Foreign envoys in Kashmir, India’s ‘propaganda tour’?
Delhi-based foreign diplomats are visiting Indian-administered Kashmir on the invitation of the Indian government, with Kashmiris and opposition leaders decrying it as a “guided tour” designed by New Delhi to show normalcy in the Muslim-majority region.
Hafsa Kanjwal is an assistant professor of South Asian History at Lafayette College. She joins us by Skype from the US state of New Jersey.
