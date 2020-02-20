-
Analysis: Germany’s increasingly polarised political landscape
Germany’s political landscape has become increasingly polarised in recent years.
The government says there were nearly 9,000 attacks by far-right groups and individuals in the first half of last year, an increase of a thousand compared with the same period the year before.
In 2018, five states reported at least three right-wing, racist and anti-Jewish attacks a day.
The government says it has stepped up efforts to tackle the problem.
Last week, 12 men were arrested for planning attacks against asylum seekers, Muslims and politicians.
And earlier this month, the leader of the governing Christian Democratic Union said she is stepping down after a state premier joined forces with the far-right Alternative for Germany party.
It was the first time that has happened since the second world war.
Hans Jakob Schindler, a senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, talks to Al Jazeera.
