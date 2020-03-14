Analysis: Iraq base hosting US-led coalition troops hit by rocket fire

A barrage of rockets has hit a base in Iraq housing US-led coalition troops, Iraqi security officials said, days after a similar attack on the same facility killed two US security personnel and a British soldier.

There was no immediate information about casualties following Saturday’s attack on Camp Taji, just north of the capital, Baghdad.

Tallha Abdulrazaq is a Researcher at the University of Exeter’s Strategy and Security Institute.

He joins us by Skype from London.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iraq #CampTaji