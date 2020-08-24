Analysis: Lukashenko defiant as Belarusian protests grow

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Minsk again on Sunday, calling for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to step down. Protests have been ongoing for two weeks since the country’s elections that many say were rigged.

FRANCE 24 international affairs editor Robert Parsons says while the turnout is significant, a tipping point has not yet been reached.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en