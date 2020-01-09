Analysis: Malaysia’s Razak may be held accountable for 1MDB cover-up

Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission has released a series of audio recordings featuring former Prime Minister Najib Razak seeking help from Abu Dhabi’s crown prince in concealing a deal linked to the 1MDB corruption scandal.

In one recording, Najib asks the crown prince to help clear his son on money-laundering accusations.

Michael Hershman is President and CEO at the Fairfax Group, which specialises in corporate risk management.

He joins us by Skype from the US state of Florida.

