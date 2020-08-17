Analysis: Putin fears prospect of losing Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sought help from Russia to quell rising protests following the country’s disputed election. FRANCE 24’s international affairs editor Armen Georgian explains that Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin have had a tense relationship in the past, the Russian president does not want Belarus to ‘defect to the other side’ and potentially one day become a NATO member.

