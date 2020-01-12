Analysis: Qatar’s emir arrives in Tehran for talks

The emir of Qatar has landed in Tehran.

He is the first national leader to visit the Iranian capital since the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the United States.

Qatar has called for a peaceful solution to regional tensions.

Qatar is close to the US but also has strong ties with Iran, sharing the world’s largest gas field.

Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig joins us live from Tehran.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #QatarEmir #Iran