And then there were two: Bernie Sanders vs Joe Biden | UpFront

In this episode of UpFront we debate the results of Super Tuesday with Lindy Li, a member of Joe Biden’s outreach team, and Linda Sarsour, national surrogate for the Bernie Sanders campaign.

In the tumultuous world of Malaysian politics, Mahathir Mohamad, who governed the country for close to a quarter of a century, is out. We ask one of his former cabinet members Syed Saddiq whether Mahathir has only himself to blame.

