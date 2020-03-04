And then there were two: Biden surge forces out Democratic primary rivals

A big effing deal is how one pundit put it, borrowing one of Joe Biden’s most famous lines. Barack Obama’s former vice-president winning the lion’s share of Super Tuesday primaries and leap-frogging Bernie Sanders as the frontrunner to win the Democratic nomination for U-S president. The race is far from over with nearly two-thirds of the delegates still up for grabs. Have moderates coalesced for good around Biden and does he have the right stuff to take on Donald Trump in the fall?

