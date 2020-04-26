Anger in Mogadishu after police kill civilian in COVID-19 curfew

A police officer in Somalia has been arrested after shooting dead a person while enforcing coronavirus restrictions.

The incident on Friday led to two days of protests in the capital, Mogadishu.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

