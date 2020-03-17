Angie Thomas on her follow-up to phenomenon ‘The Hate U Give’

Her debut book “The Hate U Give” talked about the most sensitive and contentious subjects in America today: race, privilege and the killings of unarmed black people at the hands of the police. It spent more than a hundred weeks on the NYT bestsellers list and was made into a movie. Angie Thomas speaks to Eve Jackson about writing a blockbuster young-adult phenomenon, her new book “On the Come Up” that’s just been translated into French and why she wanted to talk about hip-hop as an art form.

