Angolan ex-president’s daughter denies stealing a fortune

Africa’s richest woman has denied allegations that she stole hundreds of millions of dollars from Angola’s government – to benefit her own business dealings.

Speaking exclusively to Al Jazeera, Isabel dos Santos has responded to documents leaked by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) which allege she siphoned hundreds of millions of dollars of public money into offshore accounts.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports.

